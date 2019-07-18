Look: "Stranger Things" Locations That You Can Visit

Here are some places from "Stranger Things" that you can ACTUALLY visit this summer.

SPOILER ALERT!  If you haven't seen season 3 of "Stranger Things" yet, then you may not want to check out a new list of "8 'Stranger Things' Places You Can Visit".  Here are just a few...

Starcourt Mall...

we went to Starcourt Mall yesterday, where the Stranger Things series was filmed, we could not go inside because foodcourt is still closed but it's awesome that Stranger Things 3 used Gwinnett Place Mall to film #strangerthings3 #starcourtmall #gwinnettplacemall

Hawkins Middle and High School...

My curiosity voyage took me to Hawkins and I’m never coming back. -- #strangerthings (yes, this is the ACTUAL places they filmed!!!!!!!!)

The Wheeler House...

Because I finished Season 3 of #strangerthings I wanted to reminisce on my trip to Georgia last year and re-share a few of my favorite places that I got see #hawkins #downtownhawkins #palacearcade #hawkinslab #georgia #bestdayever #favoritetvshow #netflix

