Look: Star-Studded Selfie

July 31, 2018
This could be one of the most star-studded selfies of all time . . . featuring Bono, Chris Rock, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Sacha Baron Cohen and his wife Isla Fisher, and Lars Ulrich.

It’s a family affair .. Au revoir South of ----.. until next year ✌--.. ❤️---- @chateaulacoste

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary) on

It was taken during a get-together in France organized by Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary.

 

