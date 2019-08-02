Look: Illinois' Cardinals Themed License Plates Are Ready to Order

Illinois unveiled a new Cardinals-themed license plate last night, and each license plate sold will contribute $25 to an education fund in the state. The plate will cost drivers $69.

You can preorder the Illinois Cardinals-themed plates at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

(KMOV.com)

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that a new St. Louis Cardinals permanent Illinois license plate will be coming soon and available for purchase after Labor Day. #twill #Illinois pic.twitter.com/Ne440PnlyA — BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) August 2, 2019

