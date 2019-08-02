Look: Illinois' Cardinals Themed License Plates Are Ready to Order

Cardinals license plates will soon be available in Illinois!

August 2, 2019
Courtney & Company

(St. Louis Cardinals)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Illinois unveiled a new Cardinals-themed license plate last night, and each license plate sold will contribute $25 to an education fund in the state.  The plate will cost drivers $69.

You can preorder the Illinois Cardinals-themed plates at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

(KMOV.com)

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
cardinals
themed
license
plates
Illinois
look

Upcoming Events

03 Aug
Jill Devine at EPC's Back to School Sale! EPC Computers
08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
View More Events