Look: South Dakota Takes On Meth

Their slogan may need some work though...

November 19, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

South Dakota just unveiled a brand new anti-meth campaign with the slogan:  "Meth.  We're on it."  What they MEAN is that they're on top of the problem and taking care of it.  But plenty of people on Twitter are interpreting the slogan more literally . . . like it's saying that everyone in South Dakota is on meth.

Tags: 
Y98
Meth
South Dakota
slogan
takes
on
Courtney & Company
look