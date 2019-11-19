Look: South Dakota Takes On Meth

South Dakota just unveiled a brand new anti-meth campaign with the slogan: "Meth. We're on it." What they MEAN is that they're on top of the problem and taking care of it. But plenty of people on Twitter are interpreting the slogan more literally . . . like it's saying that everyone in South Dakota is on meth.

