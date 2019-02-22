Look: Snow In L.A.

Parts of Los Angeles County got snow yesterday for the first time in over a decade.

Good Morning from 1 of our coldest patrol stations! Last night #LASD @PalmdaleSheriff got a little bit of snow. No big deal 30 degrees or 110 degrees, Deputies grab a hoop & patrol. We will be testing for Deputy Sheriff Trainee in #AV411 this weeknd #Palmdale #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/SRSNPIWJ1E