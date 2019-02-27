Look: Smash Mouth Shows Support For Bryce Harper
Who knew that the members of SMASH MOUTH were such BRYCE HARPER fans?
February 27, 2019
For some reason, the band SMASH MOUTH is really invested in BRYCE HARPER's contract negotiations.
We are hearing Giants ownership/upper mgmt might not be on the same page as Zaidi regarding Harper. They want to offer a long term contract like they did with Bonds and Zaidi does NOT want to. Sabean/Baer step the F up, this is your team, not some slappy's from the Dodgers! @KNBR— Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) February 26, 2019