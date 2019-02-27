Look: Smash Mouth Shows Support For Bryce Harper

For some reason, the band SMASH MOUTH is really invested in BRYCE HARPER's contract negotiations.

We are hearing Giants ownership/upper mgmt might not be on the same page as Zaidi regarding Harper. They want to offer a long term contract like they did with Bonds and Zaidi does NOT want to. Sabean/Baer step the F up, this is your team, not some slappy's from the Dodgers! @KNBR