Look: Six Rings Proposal
A guy proposes with SIX rings so his fiancée can pick the one she wants!
A guy in Miami proposed to his girlfriend last week, and he bought SIX rings so she could pick the one she liked. And now the proposal is going viral, and some people online think that's an amazing gesture, but some think it shows he's indecisive or doesn't know her that well.
As a planner & designer, collaboration makes my heart sing. During this design process it was even more so near to my heart because I had full creative control of what designers, companies and individuals to collaborate with!!!!! More details showcasing their work to follow but please for now please give the below a round of applause!!!! Designer & Planner @themeit_inc Venue @penthouserw Photographer @natevealphotography Videographer @bricksgroup Props @soler_lina Florist @stgermainevents Makeup @mskalamazoo Hair @famouz_may Core Design Assistance @eventsbydetailedaffairs Drapery @justbydesign Linens @overthetoprentallinens Stationary @inkandelegance Glasswear & Flatwear @differentlookrentals @China & Acrylic Rentals @decoraeventrental Day of Assistance @iamteonnathompson @prettyface_by_kay Overall Assistant @xo.malikh Dress @windsor Suit @rasoolsmenswear Jewelry @Macy's Shoes @stevemadden Lunch @purehjuicebar Bride @ataradallas Groom @d.xperience