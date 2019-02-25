Look: Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Weightloss

SHERRI SHEPHERD is showing off her weight loss.

I have never shared what my body looks like with no clothes on, but I wanted to share with you what I looked like 10 months ago and the progress I’ve made since April 2018. I went off #sugar #coldturkey in Mar 2018 and starred #keto appx June/July 2018. My weight last year I believe was 189 (too tired to look for the scale pics--) and now I go back and forth between 159-161lbs. My waistline was 47” and it is now 35” (Lord on my wishlist is 29” waist ... 27” if you’re in a good mood------) just want to encourage you to take one step towards your health... then another... then another... small changes everyday (more water... more sleep... exercise... meditation... prayer... forgiveness... less sugar... less carbs...) yield big #results in one year. I am really putting my fat belly out there for ridicule but I am passionate about wanting YOU to feel better... find your purpose and get past fear. I want so much for you to experience #freedom ... to get your #joy back... to feel #confidence that you can Conquer the world! If I can do it YOU can too! Love you ♥️---- (for some great #keto mentors who helped me tremendously follow @blackketogirl & @keto365transformation ) #sherrishepherd #singlemom o#teamhealthy #workinghard #committoyourself #grateful #cometoofartogiveupnow #isthatanab over 350 days no #sugar