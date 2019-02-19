Look: Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Underwear Shoot
Check out Shawn Mendes in his Calvins.
February 19, 2019
Shawn Mendes posted a few preview pics from his upcoming Calvin Klein underwear shoot.
@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week.
A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on
