Look: Shawn Mendes' Calvin Klein Underwear Shoot

Check out Shawn Mendes in his Calvins.

February 19, 2019
Shawn Mendes posted a few preview pics from his upcoming Calvin Klein underwear shoot.

@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week.

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

