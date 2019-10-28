Look: Satellite Crashes In Yard
Check out a satellite that CRASHED in someone's yard.
October 28, 2019
Categories:
A small satellite from Samsung fell out of the sky and crashed in someone's yard in Michigan.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
02 Nov
Midwest Clearance Midwest Clearance
08 Nov
The Chainsmokers at the Enterprise Center! The Enterprise Center
08 Nov
Cat & Nat at River City Casino River City Casino
09 Nov
Kathleen Madigan at Stifel Theatre Stifel Theatre
10 Nov
Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation: EAT DRINK LOVE Four Seasons Hotel