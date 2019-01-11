Look: Sarah Thomas Becomes First Woman To Officiate NFL Playoff Game

For the first time, a woman will officiate an NFL playoff game.

January 11, 2019
This weekend, Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game.  She's part of the crew that's working Sunday's game between the Patriots and the Chargers.

