Look: Sarah Thomas Becomes First Woman To Officiate NFL Playoff Game
For the first time, a woman will officiate an NFL playoff game.
January 11, 2019
This weekend, Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate an NFL playoff game. She's part of the crew that's working Sunday's game between the Patriots and the Chargers.
Sarah Thomas will become 1st female official in @NFL playoff history Sunday for @Chargers vs. @Patriots ----— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 8, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/mqhglJ2ioJ pic.twitter.com/YhEXVzk6sW