Look: Roy Orbison And Buddy Holly Hologram Tour

Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison are touring together as HOLOGRAMS??!!

March 27, 2019
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The fascination with touring HOLOGRAMS isn't going away.  Now, there's going to be a tour featuring BUDDY HOLLY and ROY ORBISON.

The tour will happen concurrently in the U.K. and in North America later this year, but there aren't any U.S. dates yet. 

ANNOUNCING a new, groundbreaking tour featuring Rock and Roll legends #RoyOrbison & #BuddyHolly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour! ---- UK tickets on sale this Friday, March 29. -- → royandbuddy.com

