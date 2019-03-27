Look: Roy Orbison And Buddy Holly Hologram Tour
Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison are touring together as HOLOGRAMS??!!
The fascination with touring HOLOGRAMS isn't going away. Now, there's going to be a tour featuring BUDDY HOLLY and ROY ORBISON.
The tour will happen concurrently in the U.K. and in North America later this year, but there aren't any U.S. dates yet.
ANNOUNCING a new, groundbreaking tour featuring Rock and Roll legends #RoyOrbison & #BuddyHolly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour! ---- UK tickets on sale this Friday, March 29. -- → royandbuddy.com