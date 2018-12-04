Look: Ricky Martin Helps Victims Of Hurricane Maria

Ricky Martin handed out the keys to new homes for three families who were left homeless by Hurricane Maria.

El pasado sábado, nuestro Presidente Fundador estuvo entregando tres viviendas en el sector Las Carreras. Continuamos trabajando con nuestros aliados de @IndesovidePR @UnidosporPR @hispanicfederation @sbp @fundacioncomunitariapr y @municipiodeloiza para reconstruir hogares y comunidades en Loíza. #RMF Last Saturday, our Founding President delivered three homes in Las Carreras sector. Thanks to our allies @IndesovidePR @UnidosporPR @hispanicfederation @sbp @fundacioncomunitariapr @IndesovidePR and @municipiodeloiza for their compromise and hard work to rebuild homes in Loíza, Puerto Rico. #RMF