Look: Richard Gere To Be Father Again At 69

Richard Gere is about to become a dad again at 69. His 35-year-old wife, Alejandra Silva, posted a picture of her baby bump receiving a blessing from Gere's main man, the Daila Lama.

A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t say it before telling HH Dalai Lama☺️ Un momento muy especial para nosotros hace unos minutos.. Muy feliz recibiendo bendiciones para nuestro preciado tesoro por llegar... no lo podía mencionarlo sin antes habérselo dicho a su SS Dalai Lama.. ☺️ #dalailama #richardgere #alejandragere #love