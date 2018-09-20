Look: Red Sox Banner Returned After Being Held Hostage

Three guys in Boston discovered the Red Sox AL East championship banner, after it fell off a delivery truck and into the road. They initially held it hostage, hoping to get playoff tickets from the team. But they eventually caved and returned the banner without getting anything in return.

Louie Iacuzzi (left) and James Amaral pose with the Red Sox division title banner they found after it fell off the truck en route to Fenway Park. Iacuzzi, Amaral, and another friend spotted an object wrapped up on McGrath Highway in Somerville Monday morning. So Iacuzzi pulled over and crossed multiple lanes of busy traffic to retrieve it. Inside was a massive banner that read “ ‘2018 American League East Champions’; it’s the banner,” said Iacuzzi. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)