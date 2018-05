Kim Kardashian went to the White House to talk about prison reform with President Trump. Afterward, Kim said she hoped it would result in the unfairly imprisoned getting, quote, "a second chance at life."

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018