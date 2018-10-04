Look: Play-Doh's "Poop Troop"

Check out Play-Doh's newest product.

October 4, 2018
(Photo by Oleg Dudko/Dreamstime.com)

Play-Doh's newest product is called "Poop Troop" and lets kids make poop shapes that have eyes.  Like a poop emoji. 

