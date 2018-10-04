Look: Play-Doh's "Poop Troop"

Play-Doh's newest product is called "Poop Troop" and lets kids make poop shapes that have eyes. Like a poop emoji.

Who's in your Poop Troop?! From giggle-worthy poop monsters to creations like the famous emojis, kids can create a rainbow of their own hilarious Play-Doh characters with the new Play-Doh Poop Troop Set! (Avail. Fall ’18) Find them here at the @TTPM Holiday Showcase! #TTPM pic.twitter.com/yM5xdF8tmI