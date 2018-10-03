Look: Pierce Brosnan's Shark Siting

Check out a shark swimming under Pierce Brosnan's boat.

October 3, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa US)

Pierce Brosnan spotted a shark UNDER his boat the other day...

Think I’ll stay on the boat !

A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on

