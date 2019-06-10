Look: Pauley Perrette Blames Mark Harmon For Her Not Returning To "NCIS"

Pauley Perrette tweeted that Mark Harmon is why she is not returning to "NCIS".

June 10, 2019
Pauley Perrette Tweeted that she'll never return to "NCIS" because she's "terrified" of Mark Harmon.  She added that she has nightmares about, quote, "him attacking me."

