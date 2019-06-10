Look: Pauley Perrette Blames Mark Harmon For Her Not Returning To "NCIS"

Pauley Perrette Tweeted that she'll never return to "NCIS" because she's "terrified" of Mark Harmon. She added that she has nightmares about, quote, "him attacking me."

NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You’ll love it!#HappyPlace Love y’all! — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 7, 2019