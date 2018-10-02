Look: Paul McCartney Ends Up In Couple's Wedding Photos

October 2, 2018
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Paul McCartney was biking in Winnipeg, and ended up in a couple's wedding photos.

