Look: The Official Royal Wedding Photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official wedding photos.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs taken on their wedding day by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The Couple are joined by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Bridesmaids and Pageboys, which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also photographed on the East Terrace, Windsor Castle. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and sharing in their special day #RoyalWedding
And speaking of photos, everyone seems to be losing their minds over this overhead photo of Harry and Meghan holding hands in their carriage.
Always holding hands ❤️ #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/bCfuirSoSg— Sunday Times Style (@TheSTStyle) May 19, 2018