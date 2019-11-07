Look: New Online Pickup Line Idea

A guy sent a message to a stranger on Facebook a few days ago telling her that his grandfather died. And then he claimed he meant to send it to someone else . . . but then started hitting on her and asking if she was single. She posted a screenshot of his pickup technique on Twitter, and now it's going viral.

A mean that’s a weird way to slide into the DM’s pic.twitter.com/aR9i3cGHnB — legally blonde (@_rachelbrogan) November 4, 2019