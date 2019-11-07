Look: New Online Pickup Line Idea

Can sending a FAKE online message really result in a date?

November 7, 2019
Courtney & Company

A guy sent a message to a stranger on Facebook a few days ago telling her that his grandfather died.  And then he claimed he meant to send it to someone else . . . but then started hitting on her and asking if she was single.  She posted a screenshot of his pickup technique on Twitter, and now it's going viral.

