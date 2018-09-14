Look: The New Host Of "Blues Clues"
Meet the NEW host of Nickelodeon's "Blues Clues".
September 14, 2018
Nickelodeon has found its new "Blue Clues" host. His name is JOSHUA DELA CRUZ, and he's a relative newcomer. He's done Broadway and had a few TV and movie gigs.
In addition to a new host, they've also changed the show's title to "Blues Clues & You". But it sounds like the format will remain the same. There's no word yet on a premiere date.
The search is over...Steve is here to help introduce the new host of #BluesClues! --Follow the --in our bio for more info--