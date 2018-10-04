Look: Netflix Goes "Narnia"

Netflix acquired the rights to "The Chronicles of Narnia", and they're planning to do "multiple productions of both feature-length and episodic programming." It's unclear if they'll pick up where Disney's series left off.

Breaking Narnia News!!: Narnia will officially continue through Netflix!: “It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” said Douglas Gresham, stepson of C.S. Lewis, in a statement released by Netflix. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.” -- Producer Mark Gordon says there will be multiple productions of “both stellar feature-length and episodic programming.” Gordon added, “Narnia is one of those rare properties that spans multiple generations and geographies.” -- I personally think there are many positives to this update! We may get to see the series more fully fleshed out without the confines of a film runtime (so in general more Narnia!)- & we more than likely will actually get to see the series completed all the way to the end of The Last Battle! Also, because online streaming is a bit different from a theatrical release, there should be less pressure on the production when it comes to “making a profit”- something that can damage the storytelling & creative process of making a film. I have faith in @netflix, Douglas Gresham & the team behind the series to bring us a high quality series that will provide us fans with what we‘ve been very, very patiently waiting for! However, no word yet on a big question we all have- will this be a continuation of the first three films we love? Or a complete reboot? Time will tell! For now, who else is excited?! Stay tuned for more updates! ---------- . Follow for Narnia and C.S. Lewis inspired posts. . Please do not use without permission. . #narnia #thechroniclesofnarnia #netlfix #comingsoon #aslan #movienews #news #fandom #cslewis #fantasy #thelionthewitchandthewardrobe #princecaspian #voyageofthedawntreader #thesilverchair #instagood #netflixseries #markgordon #entertainmentnews