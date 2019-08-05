Look: "Neighbor Number" Texting Trend

The new trend is randomly texting the person whose phone number is one digit from yours??!!

August 5, 2019
Courtney & Company

There's a new trend online where people are texting their "number neighbor"...  The person whose phone number is one digit different than yours.  And they're posting the screenshots of the conversations on social media.

Courtney & Company

