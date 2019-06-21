Look: Mother-In-Law Also Wears Wedding Dress To Son's Wedding

A woman tweeted a photo earlier this week from back when she got married, and her mother-in-law wore a WEDDING DRESS to the wedding. And believe it or not, she wasn't THAT furious because she knew her mother-in-law grew up extremely poor, so when she saw the wedding dress on sale, she knew it was, quote, "an incredible bargain she couldn't turn down."

My mother-in-law wore a wedding dress to my wedding. So, yeah, top that one, Twitter. #weddingfail @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/IjqvnXT6Ps — Amy Pennza (@AmyPennza) June 19, 2019