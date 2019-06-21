Look: Mother-In-Law Also Wears Wedding Dress To Son's Wedding

Find out why the bride WASN'T upset with this.

June 21, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A woman tweeted a photo earlier this week from back when she got married, and her mother-in-law wore a WEDDING DRESS to the wedding.  And believe it or not, she wasn't THAT furious because she knew her mother-in-law grew up extremely poor, so when she saw the wedding dress on sale, she knew it was, quote, "an incredible bargain she couldn't turn down."

Tags: 
Y98
look
mother-in-law
wears
Wedding
Dress
To
bride's
son's
also
Courtney & Company