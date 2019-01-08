Look: The Most Retweeted Tweet Ever
There's a new record for the MOST retweeted Tweet ever...
January 8, 2019
There's a new record for the most retweeted tweet ever. A billionaire in Japan on Sunday offered to give almost $10,000 each to 100 random people who retweeted him, and the tweet is now up to over 5.5 million retweets. The old record was 3.5 million.
ZOZOTOWN新春セールが史上最速で取扱高100億円を先ほど突破！！日頃の感謝を込め、僕個人から100名様に100万円【総額1億円のお年玉】を現金でプレゼントします。応募方法は、僕をフォローいただいた上、このツイートをRTするだけ。受付は1/7まで。当選者には僕から直接DMします！ #月に行くならお年玉 pic.twitter.com/cKQfPPbOI3— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 5, 2019