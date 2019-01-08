Look: The Most Retweeted Tweet Ever

There's a new record for the MOST retweeted Tweet ever...

January 8, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Gan Hui/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

There's a new record for the most retweeted tweet ever.  A billionaire in Japan on Sunday offered to give almost $10,000 each to 100 random people who retweeted him, and the tweet is now up to over 5.5 million retweets.  The old record was 3.5 million.

Tags: 
Y98
look
most
retweeted
Tweet
ever
Courtney & Company