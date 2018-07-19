Look: London's Bizarre Jeff Goldblum Statue
Check out this BIZARRE statue of Jeff Goldblum.
July 19, 2018
If you happen to be in London anytime soon and visit the Tower Bridge, you will see a gigantic, 25-foot statue of JEFF GOLDBLUM reclining, with his shirt unbuttoned and wide open.
10/10 GOLDBLUMS! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #JurassicJeff (--: @nowtv)
A post shared by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum) on
It's an homage to Jeff's infamous shirtless scene in "Jurassic Park" which just happens to be turning 25 this year.