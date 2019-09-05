Look: Kevin Smith Upset With "Phony" Ad

Kevin Smith is upset with a phony ad that claims he did keto to lose weight.

PHISHING PHUCKERS! This image and the click-through link is being posted to folks’ @facebook pages WITHOUT MY PERMISSION! The link attached to the stolen image that I posted on @instagram last year leads to a phishing site, so DO NOT CLICK! This ad is pure bullshit. I never did Keto: to lose weight after my heart attack, I went Vegan and then joined @ww (who made me a #wwambassador). That quote attributed to me is not only grammatically incorrect, I believe it’s also fabricated, as I’ve *never* jogged and the only pills I take are heart-related prescriptions mandated by my cardiologist. If anybody has any link info for this fraud, please provide in the comments below. But most importantly, don’t believe anybody trying to sell you on a weight loss pill, whether using my image and a fake pull quote or not. Fuck, I feel like Homer when he found that Mr. Sparkle box... #KevinSmith #bullshit