Look: Kanye's Hair
Kanye's hair is very, very colorful these days.
February 22, 2019
Categories:
Kanye, what have you done to your hair?
#KanyeWest debuts a colorful new hair style while heading to his office. Photos: Backgrid
A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
22 Feb
The Working Women's Survival Show St. Charles Convention Center
23 Feb
The Ultimate 5K Race Ameristar Casino
23 Feb
The Working Women's Survival Show St. Charles Convention Center
23 Feb
Taste of Soulard Historic Soulard
24 Feb
Purina Pet Parade Soulard