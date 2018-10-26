Look: Johnny Depp's Model Daughter

Johnny Depp's 19-year-old daughter LILY-ROSE is a model now.

On the cusp of her 20s, @lilyrose_depp has spent her life in the public eye. Now, our #V116 cover star and cinema scion is ready to cultivate her own garden. In conversation with #KristenStewart Lily-Rose reflects on her recent accomplishments and hears the advice of her fellow @chanelofficial ambassador about navigating one's 20s. Read the entire interview on vmagazine.com now! #linkinbio -- Photographed by @lukegilford (@imglens) Styled by @dogi_ Interview by Kristen Stewart #LilyRoseDepp wears #Chanel high jewelry and @chanel.beauty's Ombre Première in vibrant violet on eyes. Makeup by @kateleemakeup Hair by @teddycharles35 Casting @starworksgroup Pre-order your copy of V116, our Winter 2018 issue, before it hits newsstands on November 8 at shop.vmagazine.com!