Look: John Stamos And Bob Saget Double Date

Enjoy John Stamos and Bob Saget out on a double date with their wives.

January 9, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

It's like a "Full House" mini-reunion!  John Stamos and Bob Saget were recently out on a double date with their wives.

What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos - We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women- @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound - And we know which one we are each married to....whew.

A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on

Tags: 
Y98
John Stamos
Bob Saget
double
date
Courtney & Company
look