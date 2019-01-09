Look: John Stamos And Bob Saget Double Date

It's like a "Full House" mini-reunion! John Stamos and Bob Saget were recently out on a double date with their wives.

What can you say about someone you’ve loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with? But enough about @JohnStamos - We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women- @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound - And we know which one we are each married to....whew.