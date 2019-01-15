Look: Joanna Gaines Releases Her First Children's Book

Joanna Gaines has a new children's book out!

January 15, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

HGTV superstar Joanna Gaines is releasing her first children's book called "We Are The Gardeners".

Tags: 
Y98
Joanna Gaines
releases
children's
Book
FIRST
Courtney & Company