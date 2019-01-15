Look: Joanna Gaines Releases Her First Children's Book
HGTV superstar Joanna Gaines is releasing her first children's book called "We Are The Gardeners".
Today’s the day! We get to finally share this project the kids and I have been working on!— Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) January 14, 2019
We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden - a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up. pic.twitter.com/JFvZYivkhm