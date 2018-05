Martial arts star Jet Li really doesn't look like himself anymore at only 55. Apparently, he's been dealing with hyperthyroidism and other health issues.

So, apparently, Jet Li is suffering from "hyperthyroidism and spinal problems" and this is him now ❤️--: pic.twitter.com/Ss0W2EL96D — simón (@StxNaty) May 19, 2018

Click Here to see more.