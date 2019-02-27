Look: James Woods Does Not Like Shaking Hands

James Woods went on a Twitter rant about... Handshakes??!!

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Shaking hands is the most barbaric custom. It’s not as if we need to make sure the other guy isn’t hiding a broadsword. This isn’t the Middle Ages. The only thing handshakes accomplish is the enabling of epidemics and cold viruses.</p>— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) <a href="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1100495382927167488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1100495382927167488?ref_src=tw...">February 26, 2019</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

