Look: James Woods Does Not Like Shaking Hands

James Woods went on a RANT about HANDSHAKES??!!

February 27, 2019
Courtney & Company

James Woods went on a Twitter rant about...  Handshakes??!!

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Shaking hands is the most barbaric custom. It’s not as if we need to make sure the other guy isn’t hiding a broadsword. This isn’t the Middle Ages. The only thing handshakes accomplish is the enabling of epidemics and cold viruses.</p>&mdash; James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) <a href="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1100495382927167488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1100495382927167488?ref_src=tw...">February 26, 2019</a></blockquote>
