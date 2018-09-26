Look: Jada Pinkett Smith, Her Daughter And Her Mom Show Off Their Abs

Check out the abs on Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and Jada's MOM.

September 26, 2018
Courtney & Company

Here's three generations of rock hard abs...

That three generational thing✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Courtney & Company