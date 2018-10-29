Look: "Intimacy Coordinator"

HBO is Using "Intimacy Coordinators" for all the sex scenes on its shows.

October 29, 2018
HBO is now hiring a professional on all their shows, whose job it is to make sure nothing inappropriate happens during the filming of sex scenes.  They're calling these people "intimacy coordinators."

I talked to @HBO about something very important to me. Click link in bio, or swipe up in story to read, thank you. https://www.hbo.com/the-deuce/season-2/intimacy-coordinator-interview-emily-meade-alicia-rodis

A post shared by Emily Meade (@need4meade) on

