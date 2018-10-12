Look: Hugh Jackman Turns 50
Happy 50th Birthday Hugh Jackman!
October 12, 2018
Hugh Jackman turns 50 today, and he knows it.
When people tell you “you don’t look 50” part of you believes it ... until you see yourself sleeping.
A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on
