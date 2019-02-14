Look: Halsey Gets Marilyn Manson Tattoo
Halsey just got a tattoo of Marilyn Manson on her...
February 14, 2019
Halsey just got Marilyn Manson's face tattooed on her ribcage.
adelaide today. absolutely obsessed. -- Manson by mega babe @celiadunne_tattoos
A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on
