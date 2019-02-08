Look: Gucci Apologizes For New Turtleneck

Gucci has apologized for its new turtleneck that looks like BLACKFACE. After a bunch of people pointed it out, Gucci pulled the sweater and issued an apology, and said they, quote, "deeply apologize for the offense caused by" the sweater.

So @gucci puts out a sweater that looks like blackface......

On Black History Month....

And then issues an apology because they didn't know that blackface images are racist.



----‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G3HjPTIuuQ — Tariq Nasheed ---- (@tariqnasheed) February 7, 2019