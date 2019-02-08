Look: Gucci Apologizes For New Turtleneck

Gucci has apologized for its new turtleneck because...

February 8, 2019
Gucci has apologized for its new turtleneck that looks like BLACKFACE.  After a bunch of people pointed it out, Gucci pulled the sweater and issued an apology, and said they, quote, "deeply apologize for the offense caused by" the sweater. 

 

