Look: "Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" Official Movie Title Revealed
"Guardians of the Galaxy 3" FINALLY gets an official title.
May 18, 2018
And the official title for the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie is "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3"... At least that is what director James Gunn is calling it.
I hear this suggestion a lot, from many different people. But, no, the three films are a set and I'm going to stay consistent with Vol. 3. https://t.co/jLGg625s4I— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 15, 2018