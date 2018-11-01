Look: "Good Morning America" Goes '80s For Halloween
The crew from "Good Morning America" went back to the '80s for Halloween yesterday.
"Good Morning America" went '80s for Halloween. Robin Roberts was Dominique Devereaux from "Dynasty" . . . Michael Strahan was Mr. T . . . Amy Robach was Peg from "Married with Children" . . .
Lara Spencer was Captain Stubing from "The Love Boad" . . . Ginger Zee was a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle . . . George Stephanopoulos was Alex Keaton from "Family Ties" . . . and Rob Marciano was Zac from "Saved by the Bell".
