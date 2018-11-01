Look: "Good Morning America" Goes '80s For Halloween

"Good Morning America" went '80s for Halloween. Robin Roberts was Dominique Devereaux from "Dynasty" . . . Michael Strahan was Mr. T . . . Amy Robach was Peg from "Married with Children" . . .

Lara Spencer was Captain Stubing from "The Love Boad" . . . Ginger Zee was a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle . . . George Stephanopoulos was Alex Keaton from "Family Ties" . . . and Rob Marciano was Zac from "Saved by the Bell".