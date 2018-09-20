Look: Gisele Bundchen's Weird "Vogue" Cover

Believe it or not, this is Gisele Bundchen.

It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what is like to look completely different. Thank you to my sweet friends @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh and @ginaedwards_ for making me look like the most iconic italian singer of all times for a day @mina_mazzini_official -- É sempre divertido quando eu posso interpretar diferentes papéis enquanto estou modelando e sentir como é parecer completamente diferente. Obrigado ao meus amigos @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh e @ginaedwards_ por me fazerem parecer a cantora italiana mais icônica de todos os tempos por um dia @mina_mazzini_official --