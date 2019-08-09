Look: Frontier Airlines Celebrates "Green Week"

Frontier Airlines is offering free flights on Tuesday to people whose last name is Green as part of their "Green Week."

We are celebrating our green efforts with the start of Green Week! To kick off, we have a special flight from @DENAirport to @GSPAirport, 7 days of giveaways and if your last name is Green you have the chance to fly for free on 8/13! https://t.co/gQ7h56XdN2 pic.twitter.com/coiZFwDWHX