Look: Frontier Airlines Celebrates "Green Week"

...And if your last name is GREEN, you get a FREE flight on Tuesdays!

August 9, 2019
Frontier Airlines is offering free flights on Tuesday to people whose last name is Green as part of their "Green Week."

