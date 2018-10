Forest Whitaker has a look-alike brother named Kenn. Believe it or not, they're not twins. Kenn is two years younger.

I've been confused my whole life.



These are two different people. Both Actors but two different people.



Meet Kenn Whitaker and Forrest Whitaker---- pic.twitter.com/b7a4RWjoqx — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) October 2, 2018