Look: Flight's Foot Blister Mess

This is GROSS: A woman's foot blister exploded on an American Airlines flight to Miami on Wednesday, and blood splattered on the two guys sitting in the row in front of her.

Bloody mess on my flight to Miami.



Woman in aisle seat has blister on her foot pop.



Blood splatters across aisle, including on the two guys in front of me, one of their books, and the window.



Flight attendant says @MiamiDadeFire will have to meet flight. pic.twitter.com/3ofAVlfXaW — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 18, 2019