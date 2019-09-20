Look: Flight's Foot Blister Mess

This one's NOT for the faint at heart.

September 20, 2019
Courtney & Company

This is GROSS:  A woman's foot blister exploded on an American Airlines flight to Miami on Wednesday, and blood splattered on the two guys sitting in the row in front of her.

 

