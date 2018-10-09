Look: Facebook's Portal

Facebook has a new product called Portal that looks like the "Jetsons" video phone since it's a device that's just for video chatting.

Meet Portal, Facebook’s first hardware products. The smart displays are powered by Alexa (and eventually the Google Assistant) and will come in two models: a 10-inch standalone display and a 15.6-inch Portal+ that will come with a swiveling base and hi-fi audio. The Portals will be priced at $199 and $349 respectively with pre-sales beginning today. Video chat is clear focus of these gadgets. Users can easily sync contacts from Messenger and access all of Facebook’s AR features, but what really stands out is the combination of AI and camera tricks baked into the device. Portal has the ability to identify and track the number of people in a frame, and will automatically adjust its focus based on their position. The real question though will be if consumers trust a Facebook-enabled device to live in their homes. #Facebook #Portal #smartdisplay #tech