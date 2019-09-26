Look: ESPN "Beer Money Sign Guy" Apologizes For Past Tweets

We have talked several times about the guy in Iowa who held up a sign on ESPN asking for beer money that turned into him raising $1 million for charity? Well, a newspaper looked through his Twitter history, and it turns out he posted two racist tweets in 2012, when he was 16.

Busch had teamed up with Carson after he went viral, and they announced they're not going to work with him anymore, but they'll still match the money he raised for charity.

And Carson responded that the tweets now make him, quote, "Sick. I'm embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was a 16-year-old. I want to sincerely apologize." He also deleted them.