Look: EasyJet's "No Backs" Seats
Does EasyJet really have seats with NO BACKS on their planes??!!
August 7, 2019
This picture went viral yesterday that seemed to show a cheap airline in Europe called EasyJet having people fly on seats with no backs. Turns out that wasn't true becasue the seats were broken and people weren't allowed in them.
#easyjet beats @Ryanair to have backless seats. @IATA @EASA this is flight 2021 Luton to Geneva. How can this be allowed. @GeneveAeroport @easyJet_press @easyJet pic.twitter.com/EthMoWRR8P— Matthew Harris (@mattiasharris) August 6, 2019
