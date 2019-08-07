Look: EasyJet's "No Backs" Seats

Does EasyJet really have seats with NO BACKS on their planes??!!

August 7, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

This picture went viral yesterday that seemed to show a cheap airline in Europe called EasyJet having people fly on seats with no backs.  Turns out that wasn't true becasue the seats were broken and people weren't allowed in them.

