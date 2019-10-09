Look: Disturbed Wants To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl

Is it time for some METAL at the Super Bowl?

October 9, 2019
Courtney & Company

(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/Sipa USA)

Some people think pop has had its day at the Super Bowl, and it's time for something a little heavier.  Like DAVID DRAIMAN from DISTURBED, who made a public bid to sing the national anthem this time around.

